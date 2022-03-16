Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – No en banc hearing on Board of Immigration case (access required)

Immigration – No en banc hearing on Board of Immigration case (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 16, 2022

Where a majority of the judges voted against rehearing en banc a case involving whether to grant Chevron deference to the Board of Immigration’s recent interpretation of § 1101(a)(43)(S), the motion for rehearing en banc was denied. Background A requested poll of the court failed to produce a majority of judges in regular active service and not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo