Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA: Officer not grossly negligent in pedestrian death (access required)

COA: Officer not grossly negligent in pedestrian death (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 18, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — A lawsuit filed against a North Carolina police officer who fatally struck a pedestrian while responding to a call should not be allowed to proceed, the state Court of Appeals ruled, saying there is no evidence the officer acted in a grossly negligent manner. Tuesday's majority opinion by the three-judge panel reversed a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo