Criminal Practice — MAR – Newly Discovered Evidence – Due Diligence (access required)

Criminal Practice — MAR – Newly Discovered Evidence – Due Diligence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 18, 2022

Having only heard intimations that William McCormick possessed information that might have benefited his client, defendant’s trial counsel exercised due diligence by hiring a private investigator to try to locate McCormick. Without knowing how McCormick would testify, due diligence did not require counsel to exercise other options, such as subpoenaing McCormick to testify at trial. We ...

