Criminal Practice — Murder – Jury Instructions – Stand Your Ground – Character of Assault

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 18, 2022

At his murder trial, defendant asked the trial court to instruct the jury that he was entitled to use deadly force to defend himself in his home “regardless of the character of the assault.” The trial court sufficiently informed the jury of this principle when it instructed that defendant had no duty to retreat, defendant ...

