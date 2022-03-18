Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Red-light camera program in Pitt Co. struck down (access required)

By: Gary Robertson, The Associated Press March 18, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina city's red-light camera program is unconstitutional because too little of the money it generates through penalties ends up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. An appellate panel decided unanimously that Greenville's funding framework violates the state constitution's directive that the "clear proceeds" of ...

