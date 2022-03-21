Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: David Donovan March 21, 2022

Attorney: Justice H. Campbell Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Censured on Feb. 16 Background: Campbell represented a client in a personal injury matter and assigned an associate to handle the litigation. The associate failed to respond to the defendant’s discovery requests, and three days before a hearing on summary judgment Campbell instructed the associate to ...

