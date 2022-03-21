Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Murder – GPS Data – Opportunity & Capability

Criminal Practice — Murder – GPS Data – Opportunity & Capability

March 21, 2022

Even though GPS data collected by the Department of Public Safety is privileged, the privilege belongs to DPS, and DPS waived that privilege by releasing data to law enforcement as to where defendant traveled on the date of the victim’s murder. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by ...

