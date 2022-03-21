Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Drug Possession – Constructive Possession – Car Passenger (access required)

Criminal Practice — Probation Revocation – Drug Possession – Constructive Possession – Car Passenger (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 21, 2022

The defendant-probationer was a passenger in a car that was stopped for careless and reckless driving. Defendant’s excessive movements prompted an officer to remove him from the passenger seat; defendant appeared impaired; and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a pill bottle containing Xanax, Oxycodone and Clonazepam in the glove box located directly in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo