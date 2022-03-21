Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Sentencing – Probation – 24 Months – Findings Required (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 21, 2022

Since defendant was sentenced to community punishment, G.S. § 15A-1343.2(d)(1) required the trial court to make specific findings that a probationary period of longer than 18 months was necessary when the trial court set the probationary period at 24 months. We vacate the judgment below and remand for the reduction of defendant’s probation to a length ...

