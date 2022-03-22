Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Murphy attorney reprimanded (access required)

Murphy attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan March 22, 2022

Attorney: William R. Shilling Location: Murphy Bar membership: Member since 2004 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 16 Background: Shilling represented a client charged with several counts of abusing her child. While the criminal charges were pending, a parallel juvenile proceeding was pending related to custody of the child and termination of the client’s parental rights. Shilling emailed the attorney ...

