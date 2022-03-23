Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record (access required)

Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a judge Tuesday, pushing back against Republican assertions that she was soft on crime and declaring she would rule as an "independent jurist" if confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court. In a marathon day and evening of questioning ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo