Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Open letter to a DEI skeptic (access required)

Open letter to a DEI skeptic (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 23, 2022

By Trent B. Collier My law firm is one of many to form a committee on diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, over the past few years. You’re right: this seems to be a national trend. More and more firms view DEI work as a chance to put the legal profession’s core values into practice. But I ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo