Civil Rights – Student's First Amendment suit reinstated (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 24, 2022

Where a high school student alleged that he was suspended after expressing non-threatening factual views about a school shooting in Florida, the district court erred in dismissing his First Amendment claim. Schools cannot silence such student speech simply because it communicates controversial or upsetting ideas. Background Jonathan Starbuck brought this 42 U.S.C. § 1983 action against the ...

