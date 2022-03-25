Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment — REDA – Complaints to Supervisors – Retaliation Complaint – Employer (access required)

Labor & Employment — REDA – Complaints to Supervisors – Retaliation Complaint – Employer (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 25, 2022

Plaintiff’s complaints about safety concerns were made only to his supervisors; his complaints to the human resources department and to the U.S. Department of Labor were that he had been retaliated against for complaining to management about unsafe conditions and for refusing to perform an unsafe task. Under Pierce v. Atlantic Group, Inc., 219 N.C. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo