Home / Opinion Digests / Landlord-Tenant / Landlord/Tenant — Summary Ejectment – Month-to-Month Lease – Notice (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 25, 2022

The record indicates that the parties had a month-to-month tenancy, that the plaintiff-landlord provided timely notice of termination, and that the defendant-tenants held over after the lease was properly terminated. The tenants attempted to explain the history of their unsuccessful efforts to secure financing to purchase the property, but the trial court interrupted to explain ...

