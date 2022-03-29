Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Guilty plea doesn’t bar post-conviction DNA testing  (access required)

Guilty plea doesn’t bar post-conviction DNA testing  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 29, 2022

Defendants who’ve pleaded guilty of a crime are entitled to post-conviction DNA testing if they’ve shown that the results could be material to their case, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in a case of first impression.  The March 11 opinion affirms a 2020 Court of Appeals ruling in State v. Alexander, in which prosecutors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo