Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – Board erred by imposing ‘living parent’ requirement in statute (access required)

Immigration – Board erred by imposing ‘living parent’ requirement in statute (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 29, 2022

Where the attorney general has discretion to waive removal for an alien who is the son of a U.S. citizen, the board erred by concluding that a deceased parent is not a qualifying relative for waiver eligibility. Nothing in the statute contains the living parent requirement. Background Congress allocates a certain number of immigrant visas per year ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo