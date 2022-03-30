Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Wake, UNC rise in law school rankings, Duke falls  (access required)

Wake, UNC rise in law school rankings, Duke falls  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 30, 2022

Two North Carolina law schools made modest jumps in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Law School rankings, which were announced on March 29.  After taking a significant drop several years ago, Wake Forest has been steadily climbing its way back up the rankings. This year it made the biggest move of all the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo