Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Judgments – Default Judgment Renewal – Underlying Interest Rate (access required)

Civil Practice — Judgments – Default Judgment Renewal – Underlying Interest Rate (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

In this action to renew a 2010 default judgment against her, defendant argues that the 23.99-percent interest rate charged on her debt between 2008 and 2010 violates G.S. § 24-1. However, usury is an affirmative defense and must be pleaded. Defendant did not attack the 23.99-percent interest rate prior to entry of the 2010 default ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo