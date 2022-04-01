Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Voluntary Dismissal & Refiling – Statutes of Limitation – Corporate – Tort/Negligence (access required)

Civil Practice — Voluntary Dismissal & Refiling – Statutes of Limitation – Corporate – Tort/Negligence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

Where plaintiff’s refiled 2021 complaint alleges facts in support of the breach of fiduciary duty claim that were not included in its 2015 voluntarily dismissed complaint, the expanded allegations are not subject to the savings provision of N.C. R. Civ. P. 41(a). The parties’ cross-motions for judgment on the pleadings are granted in part and denied ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo