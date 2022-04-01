Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Search & Seizure – License Retention – Additional Deputies (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

Body camera footage from defendant’s parking-lot encounter with deputies shows indications that she was seized—a deputy directs defendant to tell the niece she was planning to meet to drive over to where the deputy was parked next to the vehicle defendant was driving—and that she was in fact seized at some point, given that (1) ...

