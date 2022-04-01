Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Best Interests – Coronavirus Restrictions (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Best Interests – Coronavirus Restrictions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

The respondent-father contends that the trial court abused its discretion by failing to consider the impact that coronavirus restrictions had on his housing and employment as a “relevant factor” in its best interest analysis. However, although respondent was laid off from employment at a restaurant due to coronavirus restrictions, respondent admitted that his income increased ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo