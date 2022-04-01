Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Custody Order (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Custody Order (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

Petitioners began caring for “Daniel” because of his parents’ neglect. By the time petitioners sought termination of the respondent-father’s parental rights, a civil order already granted them custody, so respondent would have had to show a change of condition before he could obtain custody of Daniel. This fact has no bearing on whether petitioners showed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo