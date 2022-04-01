Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

Even if the respondent-mother were to rely on others for assistance in caring for her children, the trial court must assess the fitness of the parent herself, not others, since the parent retains ultimate authority over the children. At the time of the termination-of-parental-rights hearing, respondent lacked the ability to understand (1) the past neglect ...

