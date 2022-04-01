Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Neglect – Likelihood of Repetition (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Neglect – Likelihood of Repetition (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

“Andrew” had not been in the respondent-father’s care for two years, and respondent spent part of that time incarcerated. Nevertheless, the record supports the trial court’s determination that it was likely that Andrew would be neglected again if the were returned to respondent’s care. One of the reasons for Andrew going into foster care was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo