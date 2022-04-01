Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Past Neglect – Noncustodial Parent (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Past Neglect – Noncustodial Parent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

Even though the respondent-father had never had custody of “Carl,” since there had been a prior adjudication of neglect, the trial court did not err in finding past neglect in this case. In its disposition order, the trial court found, “While [respondent] obviously loves [Carl], he is not in a position to meet [Carl’s] needs in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo