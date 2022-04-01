Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal — Subdivision Roads – Civil Practice – Mandatory Injunction – Prior Appeal (access required)

Municipal — Subdivision Roads – Civil Practice – Mandatory Injunction – Prior Appeal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 1, 2022

The parties have a long history of disagreement about exactly how to bring the roads of the defendant-developers’ subdivision into compliance with North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) standards. The trial court recognized this disagreement but failed to resolve the dispute when it ordered the developers “to submit to the [plaintiff] Town a proposed plan ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo