Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / All you can do is be the best lawyer you can be (access required)

All you can do is be the best lawyer you can be (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 4, 2022

BY JESSICA MARKHAM BridgeTower Media Newswires I seem to recall litigating cases when I was a less seasoned attorney, and I took the losses much more to heart than I do now. You would think it would be the opposite, because now I am the first chair and the one that is responsible for strategy and execution. However ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo