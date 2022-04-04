Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Commentary / Fighting stigma: A lawyer’s mental health journey (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 4, 2022

BY WENDY TANIS ROBBINS BridgeTower Media Newswires Anxiety is the most common mental health issue among the general population. Anxiety can range from being a protective response to a potential threat to being an overwhelming impediment that can lead to feeling overwhelmed or paralyzed. One factor that exacerbates the experience of unhelpful anxiety is being afraid to ...

