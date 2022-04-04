Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NC trial judges again allow more felony offenders to vote (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 4, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina's law that prohibits people convicted of felonies from registering to vote while they are still serving probation, parole or other supervision discriminates against Black residents and is unconstitutional, a panel of state judges ruled on Monday. The decision expands on a preliminary injunction issued last August by the majority on the ...

