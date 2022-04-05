Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court opens door wider to malicious prosecution claims (access required)

High court opens door wider to malicious prosecution claims (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 5, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for people falsely accused by police of crimes, the Supreme Court removed a barrier Monday to lawsuits against law enforcement for malicious prosecution. The 6-3 ruling means that some malicious prosecution lawsuits that had previously been thrown out at an early stage will instead be allowed to move forward. The ...

