Home / Top Legal News / Mold problem in new home results in $450K settlement  (access required)

Mold problem in new home results in $450K settlement  (access required)

By: David Baugher April 5, 2022

A dispute stemming from a toxic mold problem allegedly caused by airflow issues in a newly constructed home has resulted in a $450,000 global settlement, the homeowners’ attorneys report.  Ed Gaskins and Katie King of Everett Gaskins Hancock Raleigh in report that the contractors designed their clients’ home just as they wanted it, including a commercial ...

