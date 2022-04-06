Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA upholds Asheville’s removal of Vance obelisk (access required)

COA upholds Asheville’s removal of Vance obelisk (access required)

By: Associated Press April 6, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — A western North Carolina city’s decision to remove a downtown monument honoring a Civil War-era governor has been upheld by the state’s Court of Appeals. On March 5 the court unanimously affirmed Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg’s decision last year to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an historic preservation group. The Society for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo