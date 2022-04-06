Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury awards $250K to woman hit by car during lights tour

Jury awards $250K to woman hit by car during lights tour

By: David Baugher April 6, 2022

A Union County jury has awarded $250,000 to a Marshville woman who was struck by a car while viewing Christmas lights.  Adrienne Blocker of DeMayo Law Offices in Charlotte said that her client, Marilyn Ridnouer, was viewing holiday decorations in Monroe while walking with a group during a home tour event when a vehicle operated by ...

