Home / Top Legal News / School employee hurt in car crash settles case for $980K  (access required)

By: David Baugher April 7, 2022

A North Carolina woman with a severe fracture will receive a settlement of nearly a million dollars after being injured in a three-car accident, her attorney reports.  Isaac Thorp of Thorp Law in Raleigh and Kevin Bunn of Cary report that the bulk of their client’s $980,000 settlement will come from the underinsured motorist policy of ...

