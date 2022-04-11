Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Chemicals in fast food wrappers? Has the legal system failed us? Not so PFAS-t! (access required)

Chemicals in fast food wrappers? Has the legal system failed us? Not so PFAS-t! (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 11, 2022

BY DAN SMITH This weekend I was mildly concerned to see a news article stating that the wrappers for the oh-so-delicious chicken sandwiches I enjoy likely contain PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). Even more recently, a proposed class action was filed in the Southern District of Illinois against the keeper of the golden arches, alleging that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo