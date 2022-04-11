Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: David Donovan April 11, 2022

Attorney: Ryan Alan Spencer Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Censured on April 7 Background: Spencer represented a client in a veterans’ benefit claim. The client mailed a check for $5,000, made out to Spencer, to his home address. The funds were the property of the law firm Spencer worked for, and Spencer knew that he ...

