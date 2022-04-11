Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Gary Robertson, The Associated Press April 11, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of last week's ruling by trial judges that declared people convicted of felonies can vote while serving their probation or parole. The Court of Appeals on Tuesday issued a stay of the ruling, which struck down a 1973 state law that lays out ...

