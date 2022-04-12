Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $5.8M settlement for woman trapped in burning car (access required)

$5.8M settlement for woman trapped in burning car (access required)

By: David Baugher April 12, 2022

A woman who suffered severe burns while trapped in a burning car after she was rear-ended by a speeding driver has reached a $5.8M settlement, her attorneys report. Thomas Van Camp and Michael Newman of Van Camp, Meacham & Newman in Pinehurst report that their client, a 33-year-old woman, was severely hurt when she was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo