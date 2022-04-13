Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative — Involuntary Civil Commitment – Failure of State to Appear – Due Process (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 13, 2022

A respondent subject to involuntary mental health commitment does not have their due process rights to an impartial tribunal violated where the trial court, in the absence of counsel for the state, calls a state witness and asks open-ended questions. A petition for involuntary commitment was filed alleging that respondent D.C.-F. was mentally ill and a ...

