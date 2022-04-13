Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations — Juvenile Delinquency – Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Motion to Suppress (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 13, 2022

Officers who stopped a vehicle for expired tag could perform protective frisk on an occupant that the officers knew had a history of firearms offenses and was making furtive movements during the traffic stop. Defendant, a 17-year-old, was with a couple of friends. One of the friends drove the group to a store. Defendant went into ...

