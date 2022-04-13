Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Termination of Parental Rights – Failure to Complete Case Plan – Neglect – Trial Court’s Findings of Fact (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 13, 2022

The trial court had a sufficient basis to terminate parental rights after hearing substantial evidence showing that a parent had not completed all the aspects of their case plan, had failed to maintain stable housing and employment, and had failed to visit with their child despite being afforded regular visitation. Petitioner was awarded nonsecure custody of ...

