Home / Opinion Digests / Environmental / Environmental — SPCA – Failure to Plead Citation for Violation of Law – Standing – Dismissal with Prejudice

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 13, 2022

The failure to plead that a defendant was cited for a legal or regulatory violation was fatal to standing to bring a claim under the Sedimentation Pollution Control Act, but the trial court was required to dismiss the claim without prejudice since a lack of standing meant a lack of subject matter jurisdiction and authority ...

