Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Real Property — Land Use – Special Use Permit – Award of Legal Fees (access required)

Real Property — Land Use – Special Use Permit – Award of Legal Fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 13, 2022

The trial court erred in awarding legal fees and costs to petitioners challenging the issuance of a special use permit where there had been no judicial determination that the permit could not be issued under the facts of the case or that the local board of adjustment exceeded the scope of its authority in initially ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo