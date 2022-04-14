Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Bar announces new bankruptcy, child welfare specialists (access required)

Bar announces new bankruptcy, child welfare specialists (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 14, 2022

The following lawyers have met all of the certification requirements and were certified as specialists in their respective practice areas by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization on March 2-3, according to the board’s website. Bankruptcy Law Palmer E. Huffstetler III, Rocky Mount (Consumer) Neil D. Jonas, Charlotte (Consumer) Ciara L. Rogers, Raleigh (Business) Sara Beth Withers, ...

