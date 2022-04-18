Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Repairman burned in kitchen settles suit for $2.5M  (access required)

By: David Baugher April 18, 2022

An unusual combination of product and premises liability has netted a $2.5 million settlement for a repairman who was badly burned in a kitchen explosion. Justin Osborn and Matthew Gambale of Osborn, Gambale, Beckley & Budd in Raleigh said that their 49-year-old client had been servicing a refrigeration unit that had stopped working at a commercial ...

Tagged with:

