Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – Applicant fails to show likelihood of torture in El Salvador (access required)

Immigration – Applicant fails to show likelihood of torture in El Salvador (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 19, 2022

Where the immigration judge or IJ, found that the threat of torture from MS-13, police and vigilante groups in El Salvador was less than 50%, both separately and in the aggregate, an applicant’s bid for protection under the Convention Against Torture or CAT, was denied. Background Miguel Angel Ibarra Chevez petitions for review of the final order ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo