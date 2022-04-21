Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyer of the Year Kimberly Zirkle draws on empathy to make a difference  (access required)

By: Teri Saylor April 21, 2022

Minority and underserved populations in Charlotte have a straighter path to justice and prosperity thanks to the efforts of Kimberly Zirkle, a member at Moore and Van Allen of Charlotte, and North Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s 2022 Lawyer of the Year. At MVA, Zirkle is known for her flexibility, communication skills, creative solutions and responsiveness to ...

