Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC judge gets 1 more week to work on school funding order (access required)

NC judge gets 1 more week to work on school funding order (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to give a judge another week to work through the latest step in a long-running legal fight over public education spending. The court's justices granted Special Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson a seven-day extension, which he had requested Tuesday while citing differences between the legal parties ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo