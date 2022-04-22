Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: David Donovan April 22, 2022

A discovery order that would have barred attorneys from being physically present with their clients during remotely-conducted depositions was a violation of the litigants’ due process right to the assistance of counsel, a divided panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression and one of the first ...

